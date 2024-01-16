Vehicle seized after police say driver produced 'fake' Nigerian licence

Officers of the West Midlands Police's Central Motorway Policing Group have taken to social media to show the extent to which some drivers will go to dupe the law.

Officers who stopped the driver early on Tuesday were shocked when he handed them a driving permit from the Republic of Nigeria.

Police quickly seized the driver's vehicle, saying the licence was fake and possibly bought online.

On X, the CMPG said: "Driver producing this driving licence thought officers would believe it was genuine.

"We know the internet may sell most things, but a Republic of Nigeria Internoal Driving Permit.... Officers seized vehicle and he will answer to the courts."

However, the post has sparked a debate online about the authenticity of the permit, with some saying that the licence is actually genuine.

Olivia Stainton said on X: "It's not a licence. It's a permit that sits alongside an international licence and both must be produced together. Valid for one year."

David Atkinson, another X user, added: "I don't think it is fake!"

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.