BMW and Aston Martin drivers in court for separate Black Country Route speeding - one gets ban

Speed cameras caught Mohammed Suffi and Manveer Bisla driving at 83mph and 82mph respectively in July last year, well above the 50mph speed limit both were supposed be driving at.

Suffi was driving a BMW 3 Series along the road in Walsall when a police officer clocked him doing 83mph near The Keyway at 11.12am on July 12 last year.

After admitting speeding, the 24-year-old of Hampton Road, Aston, was given a six-month driving ban at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on January 10 for repeat offending.

A £346 fine was imposed, along with £95 costs and a £92 surcharge.

Meanwhile Bisla was caught at the wheel of an Aston Martin at 1.01pm on July 28 last year.

The 28-year-old of Hanbury Crescent, Wolverhampton, received six points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £207 fine on January 2.

Birmingham Magistrates Court also imposed £95 costs and an £83 surcharge.