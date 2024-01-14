Jailed: Man who lay down in Wolverhampton Asda store entrance is sent to prison

Neil Bowers, of no fixed abode, was given a 14-day prison sentence at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on January 8 after he admitted two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

The 59-year-old went to Wolverhampton's Asda store on January 6 and lay in the doorway to the supermarket, breaching an order made by Dudley Magistrates' Court on February 2020.

Bowers also admitted begging in the city on August 17, last year, an act which also breached the order.

Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court imposed the 14-day jailing, noting that his latest offending came during the operational period of a suspended sentence.

That sentence had been imposed on July 20 last year when he breached the 2020 behaviour order by sleeping in the doorway of JD Gyms, Wolverhampton, which caused members of the public "harm and distress".

On that occasion he was given a 28-day prison sentence, suspended for a year.