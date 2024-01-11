Dangerous driver rammed ex-partner's car in row over baby name

But father Callum Taylor, of Dudley, was unaware that the young child was inside the vehicle when he went on the attack in a Sedgley street on June 9, 2022.

Wolverhampton Crown Court court that Taylor was upset because the baby, who was not hurt, had been given a different name than what was initially agreed with the mother.

The court heard he previously pleaded not guilty to an offence of threatening to destroy property and an offence of dangerous driving. However, he was convicted in his absence after failing to attend the trial.

At the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Judge Simon Ward said: "What you did was appalling.

"This was a nasty reaction. I am going to sentence you to prison because a suspended sentence is a prison sentence and hangs over your head."

"I have to sentence you for two separate offences which were a pattern of behaviour. I can understand that you were deeply upset when you learned that she was not going to give the child the name that you had agreed when you were together. But that in no way justified what you did.

"You know what you should have done because you are doing it now. Instead of finding a solution you decided to lash out in a coercive way."

"There were a number of aggressive and threatening phone calls, then you threatened to smash up her car. That was designed to change her behaviour and you followed it through to show her that you're somebody not to be messed with. Going to her house and driving a car, ramming hers. You were unaware that your son was in it - otherwise you would be charge with something more serious."

Mr Adam Wieczerzak, mitigating for Taylor, said he was "in denial" and that his actions crossed the custody threshold. He said Taylor's own father had died when he was, aged two, and he was keen to have a relationship with his son and this may explain his bad behaviour.

He also said the unemployed welder failed to attend his trial due to adverse weather conditions.

The judge added that it had been a close call in deciding whether to suspend the prison term or to lock him up.

Taylor, of Lister Road, Dudley, was jailed for two years suspended for two years. He must attend 30 activity days with probation to address his anger issues. He was disqualified from driving with immediate effect for 12 months and must take an extended driving test in future.

He was also made subject to a 12-month Restraining Order not to contact the victim except through his representatives.