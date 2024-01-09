The woman was taken to hospital for treatment after the collision involving a black car, which did not stop, on Sunday.

West Midlands Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Port Lane, near Coven, just after 12.15pm.

A statement from police said: "We are appealing for information following a non-stop collision involving a car and a bicycle in South Staffordshire.

"The collision happened between 11.50am and 12.15pm on Sunday.

"The cyclist, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.

"It is believed the driver of the black car did not stop following the collision and drove off.

"We understand the quality of the image isn’t great, but we still think somebody might be able to help us identify the car.

"If you were in the area at the time of the collision and have any information or dashcam footage that could help us with our inquiries, contact us through Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 213 of January 7.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."