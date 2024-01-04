Police and Crime Commissioner challenges Mayor to 'high profile' debates over power transfer

Simon Foster wants to debate the mayor over controversial plans for the PCC's powers to be transferred in "a series of high profile debates"

The Government has recently changed the law to make it possible for the responsibilities and powers of the PCC to be merged with the role of the Mayor following this year’s May election.

A public consultation has been launched about the administrative changes which the PCC believes was down to his office's complaints.

A PCC spokesman said: "That decision followed the PCC having challenged the Mayor and the government, because he believed they had broken the law by not consulting the public on the decision.

"The launch of the consultation was a surprise, given the public were told the Home Secretary had already confirmed the transfer of powers would happen.

"Mr Foster’s intention is that these debates will help raise awareness, stimulate engagement and encourage more people to take part in the public consultation."

West Midlands mayor Andy Street

Throwing the gauntlet down to Conservative Mr Street, who was won both Mayoral elections, the Labour PCC wants to have a series of Presidential style debates to help the public decide who they want to control the budget and priorities of West Midlands Police.

PCC Simon Foster, said: “I challenge you Mayor Street to a series of high-profile debates.

“You have long wanted the powers and responsibilities of the PCC, but you failed to ask or even have any regard to what the public want.

“Therefore, I propose you meet me in three locations across the West Midlands to debate the issue. We’ll each set out our case, argue for and against it and then let the people make their views known in the government’s public consultation."

And injecting some urgency into his challenge the PCC has even given the Mayor a deadline to respond to his demand.

He said: “If you wish to take part in the debates, then please let me know my 5pm this today (Thursday).”

The Express & Star has approached Mr Street's office for a comment concerning the debates.