Man caught urinating in public in Walsall town centre must pay over £900

Ian Riggon, aged 41, of Metchley Drive, Harborne, Birmingham, was already subject to a Spaces Protection Order after he committed the same act in Bradford Street in September 2020.

Dudley Magistrates heard evidence from an assistant manager of the Victorian Arcade who said he recognised Riggon clearly after someone had complained about the behaviour on July 29 last year.

Tara Tumber, prosecuting for Walsall Council said there was a group of men who were persistent in drinking during the day, shouting and abusing people who challenged them,

She said: "The behaviour in urinating in public was far from uncommon with the group being said to be anti-social to the point of being a real problem for people using the arcade, with shop owners complaining to the management and threatening to leave. Riggon was one of this group behaving like this and the assistant manager, who has been employed there for over two years.

Riggon, in his absence, was found guilty of breaching the order and of doing an act he was prohibted to do contrary to the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

He was fined £90 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and £800 costs.