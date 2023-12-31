Jailed: Man who assaulted hospital nurse to spend New Year behind bars

Nicholas Jordan, of Tettenhall Road in Finchfield, Wolverhampton, assaulted Beth Reid on October 21 when he was in the A&E department at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The 39-year-old admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker and failing to answer court bail when he appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Jordan was jailed for 12 weeks, with the assault sentence uplifted from 10 weeks to 12 to "reflect offence against an emergency worker".

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to his victim.

A second prison term of two weeks, for failing to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on December 18, will run concurrently.

The court noted the reason for Jordan's jailing was because he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders" and his offences crossed custody threshold, with an aggravating factor being that he was on a community order when he failed to appear in court.