Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Wolverhampton

Officers were called to a house in Dunstall Hill at just before 12.45pm.

They found man was found with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him.

A West Midlands Police statement said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation and a scene is currently in place.

"There will remain a police presence while enquiries continue and to provide reassurance in the area.

We're keen to hear from anyone who can help our investigations and you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 1778 of 30/12/23."