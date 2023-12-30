Man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murder after 77-year-old woman found dead in Stafford

Officers were called to Orchard Street, just after 11.15pm last night, following reports that a 77-year-old woman had been found dead inside a property.

Police said her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 78-year-old man, from the Stafford area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been released under investigation while police continue their inquiries.

A police statement added: "Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 779 of December 29, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."