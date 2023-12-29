Court case backlog hits record high as victims and families demand swifter justice

Wolverhampton Crown Court, where the Black Country's most serious cases such as murder and manslaughter are heard, alone has more than 900 cases waiting to be heard.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Some cases such as work-related deaths and causing injury by dangerous driving are now being listed as far away as 2025, meaning some families will be waiting as long as eight years for an outcome.

Delayed trials include that of factory manager Robert Hammonds, aged 60, who denies failing to discharge his duty as an employer relating to the death of Maciej Rozanski, aged 43, of Walsall, who died following a fall near Surface Technik (Old Hill) Limited in Deepdale Lane in Lower Gornal, Dudley, on June 29, 2018.

Surface Technik, Sovereign Works off Deepdale Lane near Dudley where Maciej Rozanski allegedly fell

The trial is listed for March 2025 and Judge Johnathan Gosling told the court: "I'm sorry the trial is such a long time away for both the family of Mr Rozanski and for the defendants. I can't do anything about it. The court isn't able to offer an earlier date."