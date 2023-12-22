Police appeal after van stolen from Bridgnorth home

The incident took place in Greyfriars Road, Bridgnorth, between 2am and 4am on Wednesday, December 20.

Stephen Dunn-Brown, West Mercia Police Police Community Support Officer for Bridgnorth Town and Rural East, said it was believed those responsible had gained access through a window at the property.

The van is a Mercedes Sprinter and has an 'Interiors Direct' sign on its side.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00066 of December 20, 2023.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org