The fatal collision, involving a Kia and a black BMW, took place on the eastbound carriageway between the M6 Toll entrance roundabout and the Turf roundabout, at around 11.20pm on Thursday.

The stretch of road was closed whilst emergency services worked at the scene, but has since re-opened.

Upon arrival, paramedics discovered a woman, who was in her 60s, inside the Kia which had overturned.

She was found in critical condition and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said her family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Three men were also injured in the crash and have been taken to hospital.

A man in his 70s, who was also inside the Kia, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Another man who was in the BMW, who was in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is currently said to be in critical condition.

Police have since arrested a 32-year-old man, from Cannock, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with CCTV and dashcam footage, has been urged to contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on the force's website or by calling 101, quoting incident 898 of December 21.

People can also get in touch with the collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk