Man arrested after police find up to 40 bags of cocaine
A man has been arrested after police found up to 40 bags of cocaine, two phones and cash in Staffordshire.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Officers were patrolling yesterday when they spotted a Seat Leon on Anglesey Street, Hednesford.
A search led to police finding the Class A drugs and other items.
A 40-year-old man, from South Staffordshire, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
He was questioned in custody and has been released under investigation.