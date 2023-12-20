'We are living in fear': Shocking town centre robbery leaves Wednesbury residents worried

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Market Place in Wednesbury at around 12.07am on Tuesday to reports of a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed in the town.

On arrival, emergency service crews quickly found one patient, a man, who was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being taken to hospital.

Now, residents have spoken out about their fear of living in the area following the most recent violent incident.

One Wednesbury resident, who didn't want to be named out of fear, said: "It's getting worse here, there is so much crime around. It's horrible, you can't help but be scared. We live in fear.