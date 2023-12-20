Three sentenced for their parts in Kidderminster ‘Dizzy’ drug line

Meanwhile, another man has been sentenced for permitting production on a premises of Class A drugs.

West Mercia Police said the sentencing followed a lengthy investigation into the drugs line that had been operating in the town.

Police officers swooped on a property in Eddy Road, Kidderminster, on April 3 and found Donito Barrett, 21, and Kayley Cooper, 42, in possession of a quantity of Class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Both were arrested and bailed.

Then on June 28, officers found Cooper, Barrett, and 43-year-old Shane Eccles inside an address on Park Street, Kidderminster, with a number of wraps and packages of Class A drugs, burner phones and other paraphernalia.

The three were sentenced at Worcester Crown Court last Friday.

Cooper, of Eddy Road, Kidderminster, was jailed for three years, while Barrett, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years in prison and Eccles, of Park Street, Kidderminster, was given a nine month suspended sentence.