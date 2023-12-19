A jury had been chosen for the trial of Thomas McDowall at Stafford Crown Court and evidence was due to be heard on Tuesday. He denies three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child on social media between August and October last year.

However, McDowall was not present at court on Tuesday when proceedings were due to start.

After attempted phone calls from the court and his solicitor, police officers were dispatched to his home address.

These attempts were unsuccessful so Judge Recorder Simon Gurney issued a bench warrant for McDowall's arrest. It means if seen he can be arrested and taken into custody so he can stand trial.

The 41-year-old, of Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, had attended court on Monday for the first day of his trial when a jury was selected and sworn in.