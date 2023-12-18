Police target abusers and the abused in Christmas campaign to 'Change the Story'

Across the UK, police forces often see an increase in domestic abuse cases over the festive season and the New Year.

Part of their campaign is for possible abusers to recognise the signs of their own behaviour before it is too late.

West Mercia Police said abusive behaviour often isn’t just confined to homes and domestic relationships – violence against women and girls also increases as people go out and have a few drinks as they celebrate the festive season.

Domestic abuse comes in many different forms and does not always mean physical violence; it can also be emotional, sexual, financial or psychological abuse.

It can also include coercive and controlling behaviour and affects the lives of many people from all different backgrounds regardless of gender, age, race, or religion.

This year, West Mercia Police's Christmas and New Year campaign is urging people to spot the signs and #ChangeTheStory.

"While we always urge people to come forward and report abuse, we are also encouraging potential abusers to pause and think about their own behaviour," said a police spokesperson.

"If you know you can be angry, threatening or violent this can have devastating consequences for your partner, your family and your children, and also yourself.

"Violence, coercive control and abuse are criminal offences and can lead to arrest and a prison sentence. Making a wrong choice could change your life."

They added that people should recognise the signs of abusive behaviour – if someone you know, or perhaps it’s you, behaves this way then maybe it’s time to seek help to change for the better.

"There are different kinds of abuse - please consider the following behaviours," the spokesperson said.

"Do you need to try to change your story to prevent abuse ruining your life and the lives of those you love."

"Do you ever...

Belittle your loved ones, or put them down?

Isolate them from family and friends?

Control their money, or not give them enough to buy food or other essential things?

Monitor their social media profiles, share photos or videos of them without consent or use GPS locators to know where they are?

Harass or follow them?

Push, shove or hit them?

Make unwanted sexual demands?"

Detective Superintendent Leanne Lowe said: “We recognise that Christmas can be a time of anxiety for those living within an abusive environment.

"We don’t want you to feel like you are alone.

"If you are experiencing domestic abuse in any of its forms, we want to reassure you that together with our partners, we are here to support you throughout the festive period and beyond. We will listen and we will take appropriate action.

"If you are concerned about your own actions and you know you can be controlling, angry, threatening, or violent, it is time to recognise this and seek help to change for the better.”

Officers are inviting people to watch the following two films if they are worried about domestic abuse and need help and support.

You can report domestic abuse by calling 101 or online via the West Mercia Police website. Always call 999 in an emergency.

The campaign is being delivered across the West Midlands and wider region, by West Mercia Police in partnership with Staffordshire, West Midlands and Warwickshire Police forces. The films will be seen across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.