Drug dealer who hid cocaine in sock as he left flat is jailed

Stephen Wood, aged 46, from Shifnal, was seen leaving a flat on Longford Road, Cannock, just before 11.30am, on November 17, last year.

When Wood was stopped and searched by an officer on nearby Mosswood Street, 11 deals of crack cocaine, worth around £220, were found hidden in his right sock. As a result, he was arrested for possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Wood was taken into custody. Officers then went to an address on Longford Road and found paperwork linked to drug dealing.

At Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday, December 13, Wood was sentenced to 26 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury, who investigated, said: “It is vital that we prevent drugs from reaching our streets and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

“I hope this sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate drugs in our area and we will continue to track down and take action against those responsible for supply.”

We continue to work with West Midlands Police (and the other regional forces) and the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) on Operation Target, to disrupt drug-related activity across Staffordshire.