How detectives caught three men responsible for Wolverhampton shooting that injured children - watch our full report

The report begins with footage of the arrest of one of the men responsible for the shooting - Tireq McIntosh. Heavily armed police can be seen tactically stopping a BMW before apprehending the man inside.

This, along with the arrests of two others - Kian Durnin and Martinho De Sousa - was the culmination of a complex police investigation into an incident that rocked Wolverhampton 22 days earlier in May 2023.

It all began at a playground in Bushbury, where innocent children became victims of a violent feud between rival gangs.

A stolen Ford Focus unleashed stray bullets towards a stolen Mini Cooper, hitting an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in a neighbouring car park.

At least six shots were fired.