Man to stand trial in 2025 for aggravated burglary 'involving brick and sledgehammer' in Walsall

A man will stand trial after denying a charge of burglary involving a brick and a sledgehammer.

By Rob Smith
Published
The case was heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Jordan Clarke, who is 20, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of aggravated burglary.

It is alleged to have happened on January 13 this year at a home in Bentley Lane, Walsall, and to have involved a brick and a sledgehammer.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Thursday this week that the first available date for a trial on the evidence is March 10 of 2025.

Judge Recorder Amy Jacobs told Clarke: "[The date] is quite a bit away. It is important you keep in contact with your solicitors."

Clarke, of Rodwell Grove in Birmingham, was bailed to the next appearance.

