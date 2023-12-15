Man arrested on suspicion of murder over death of woman in Wolverhampton

Officers were called by paramedics to reports that a woman had been stabbed at a home on Park Meadow Avenue just before 7am.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police say her family is being supported by officers.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and at this stage police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Officers were still at the scene carrying out enquiries on Friday afternoon, and a post-mortem will be held to establish the cause of death.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via 101 or Live Chat, quoting log 585.