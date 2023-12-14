Watch: Dramatic footage shows moment armed police arrest men over shooting that left two children injured

On the day the three men were found guilty over the shooting in Bushbury - officers have released a dramatic video showing the moment all three were apprehended.

In the footage, an armed officer can be seen exiting a police vehicle before bellowing "show me your hands" while pointing his weapon at a BMW.

One of the offenders, Tireq McIntosh, is inside and immediately surrenders to police. He's made to lie down on the road.

In a separate video, officers can be heard using the word "breach" and "ARMED POLICE" before they enter a property to arrest another criminal Martinho De Sousa.

"Martinho De Sousa, come to the front door now," screams one of the officers. A shirtless Martinho then walks down the stairs with his hands raised.

"Pos ID," various officers say to confirm they've got they man they came for.

In a less dramatic clip, the third person found guilty today, Kian Durnin, can be seen being read his rights by an officer.

It marks the end of a long investigation following the shooting that left two youngsters injured by stray bullets.

The children were at a playground in Bushbury when they were hit by rounds fired from a stolen Ford Focus towards a stolen Mini Cooper in what’s believed to have been a violent feud between gangs.

A girl, 11, who was playing in the Shelley Road park was hit in the leg, while a boy, 15, on a bike in the neighbouring car park was hit just below the knee.

The Focus sped away, chased by the stolen Mini Cooper.

One of the chasers fired a shot at the Focus, blowing out its rear windscreen, but the three men managed to escape.

A major investigation, focusing on forensic examination of bullets, CCTV, mobile phone and witness evidence, established that Kian Durnin, aged 22, had been driving the car, with Tireq McIntosh, 23, in the front passenger seat.

Both men had fired guns, while Martinho De Sousa, aged 24, was a back-seat passenger.

In interview with the police, Durnin and McIntosh denied any involvement, while De Sousa made no comment.

But after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court all three were found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated vehicle taking.

McIntosh, of Valley Road, De Sousa, of Deansfield Road, and Durnin, of Milton Road, will be sentenced on December 20.