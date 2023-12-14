Cannock residents offered personal safety item after 'small number' of purse thefts

Residents have been provided with purse charms, which serve as an alert if someone is trying to make off with a person's property.

The charms, which clip to the zip of a purse or wallet, feature twin bells which sound if anyone tries to dip into a person's handbag.

Cannock Chase Council's community safety department has funded the safety accessory following a "small number" of thefts in the area.

Councillor Jo Elson, portfolio leader for community wellbeing, said: "The purse charm initiative has been very successful in previous years with stock going very quickly.

"In the weeks leading up to Christmas there are more people shopping in our town centres. These purse charms are a simple but effective way of keeping your purse or wallet safe."

Insp Chris Moss, deputy local policing commander at Staffordshire Police, added that the safety item was an "effective deterrent".

Mr Moss said: "The local policing team are working hard to prevent crime and make the area as safe as possible, and we work with Cannock Chase Council on several initiatives to achieve this.

"The purse charms are proven to be an effective deterrent and we encourage members of the public to take up this offer and protect their belongings.

"Officers will be handing these purse charms out when on patrol, so look out for us or follow Cannock Police on social media.

"If you have vulnerable relatives who would benefit from this kind of crime prevention, please pop into your local police station or Cannock Chase Council’s reception."

The purse charms are available for residents to collect from the Civic Centre in Cannock and Rugeley Police Stations.