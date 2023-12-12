Walsall police want to talk to this man after a Specsavers branch was burgled

Walsall Police want to talk to a man after a number of items were stolen from a Specsavers on Bloxwich High Street on November 13.

Police have asked anyone with information relating to the man to get in contact with them immediately.

West Midlands Police announced the appeal on X, formerly Twitter. A statement said: "We want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Bloxwich High Street.

"A man stole items from Specsavers at around 1.50pm on November 13. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/886569/23."