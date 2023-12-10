Two people charged following alleged BMW carjacking in Birmingham

Officers detained the pair shortly after a BMW convertible was stolen off Metchley Lane, Harborne, yesterday morning.

Zoheb Gul, aged 29, has now been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, disqualified driving and having no insurance.

Amina Abdullah, aged 38, has also been charged with robbery. They have both been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Two people who were with the vehicle just before it was stolen were fortunately not seriously injured.

A police statement added: "Vehicle crime remains a priority for us as we do not underestimate the inconvenience, fear and distress of having a car stolen causes."