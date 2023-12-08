Six guilty of burglary after raid on Black Country cannabis factory which saw two killed with crossbow
Six men have been convicted of burglary after a raid on a Black Country cannabis factory which saw two men killed with a crossbow.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Hisham Lewis, Ammaid Said, Micah Evans, Billal Akram, Amir Nasir and Kadeem Palmer have all been found guilty of burglary at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
They were part of a gang that coordinated an attack on a cannabis factory in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill in the early hours of February 20, 2020