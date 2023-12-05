Vans and car recovered by police in day of action

Brierley Hill Police have posted several messages on social media to showcase the work done by its officers over the last two days, with three previously stolen vans and one car recovered and arrests made.

The first recovery took place on Monday and saw officers recover two vans found to have been stolen recently, while also arresting a man at the scene on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles and disqualified driving.

Both this and another van had both been stolen and cloned. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have located these two cloned vans.

"Checks revealed that both were stolen recently.

"We conducted enquiries and arrested a male on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles and disqualified driving.

"Both vans have now been recovered."

The third van recovered had been stolen from South Staffordshire. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The other recoveries took place on Tuesday and saw a car reported stolen from South Staffordshire recovered a day after being reported as such, and another van which was stolen from Birmingham in May recovered.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have located this stolen vehicle, which, was stolen from South Staffordshire less than 24 hours ago.

"It is now being recovered for a forensic examination.

This van has been stolen from Birmingham in May. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

"The fourth stolen vehicle was located and recovered by our team over the last two shifts.

"This one was stolen from Birmingham in May and is now being recovered."