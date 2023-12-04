Jailed: 80-year-old drug dealer had heroin, crack cocaine, £15,000 and 'extreme animal porn'

Bryan Rotchell, from Sussex Drive, Hednesford, was arrested after police carried out a stop-and-search in Victoria Street in the same town, on February 7.

Officers found two mobile phones on him, along with £770 in cash and two tubs of crack cocaine and heroin.

Police then searched his address near Cannock where they recovered £437 in coins, snap seal bags, a tick list and a DVD containing "extreme" pornographic images.

Rotchell was interviewed about the findings and later released by police on conditional bail.

In August, he was spotted by police again on Anglesey Street, Hednesford, and searched.

Officers found cash, 13 wraps of heroin and 12 wraps of cocaine.

His address was searched for the second time. Cash worth £15,420 was found along with, 129 wraps of heroin, 10 wraps of crack cocaine and more explicit DVDs.

Rotchell appeared before Stafford Crown Court on November 30 where he was jailed for 31 months after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cannabis, acquiring criminal property, possessing extreme pornographic images and supplying heroin.

Det Sgt Jon Bradbury of Staffordshire Police, who dealt with the case, said: "Rotchell was stopped on two separate occasions by proactive officers who have taken a significant number of dangerous drugs off our streets.

"I hope this serves as a message that officers are carrying out regular patrols and going after those intent on blighting local communities."