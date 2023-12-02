West Mercia crime commissioner hits out at those responsible for football violence

Five police officers were hurt in violence before Aston Villa's Europa League match against Legia Warsaw on Thursday evening.

Police have since said that 46 men were charged with offences in relation to the disorder.

Two of the officers injured were from West Mercia Police, including one who was taken to hospital after being struck by a flare.

Now, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has called for the maximum punishment for those found guilty.

The Conservative commissioner also offered his well-wishes to all the officers injured in the violence.

Writing on social media he said: "This disgusting behaviour has no place in sport.

"The full force of the law must now be used to hold those accountable for their behaviour.

"My thoughts go to those officers injured and wish them a speedy recovery."

Of those charged 43 have been charged with a public order offence, while two have been charged with assaulting police officers and another has been charged with possession of a knife.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Those charged are aged between and 21 and 63, and around 40 are believed to be from Poland. A small number are believed to be UK residents."

All but one were appearing before Birmingham magistrates on Saturday.