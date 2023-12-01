39 arrested after 'disgusting' violence outside Villa Park injures four police officers

One officer was taken to hospital with burns, and two others were injured, when violence broke out with Legia Warsaw supporters before Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie with Aston Villa.

Legia supporters threw flares, bottles, tree branches and other assorted objects at mounted officers as tempers flared outside the stadium an hour before the scheduled 8pm kick-off, in what Villa later described as “planned and systematic acts” of violence. A total of 14 people needed treatment from paramedics during the evening.

West Midlands Police said it believes the violence was sparked when tickets were not given out to away fans outside the ground.

The allocation of tickets to Legia fans had already been cut to 1,000 after the police and the Safety Advisory Group (SAG)'s recommendation.

Police attempt to put out flares thrown towards them outside Villa Park. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Villa and Legia had initially agreed for the Polish club to have 1,700 tickets, 400 fewer than they would normally be allowed under Uefa rules, after the authorities expressed concern over Legia fans’ track record of causing trouble.

The recommendation to reduce that to 1,000 came after trouble fared at Legia’s match at AZ Alkmaar earlier in the competition, but the club's supporters said they were being unfairly discriminated against.

Four police officers were injured on Thursday night, as well as two police horses and two police dogs.

A force spokesperson said: "Thankfully their injuries are not believed to be serious.

"This led to away fans not being allowed into the stadium due to safety concerns, and a significant number of arrests were made."

Legia's ticket allocation was reduced to 1,000. Fans claim they've been discriminated against. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

West Midlands Police say four officers were injured. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Those arrested have been detained on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and assaulting a police officer. All have been taken into custody for questioning.

Chief Inspector Tim Robinson, match commander, said: "This should have been a great evening of football which was enjoyed by fans from both clubs.

"Unfortunately, there were appalling scenes which saw away fans dangerously throw flares and other missiles at our officers.

"We were there to help keep people safe, yet officers own safety was put at risk because of the deplorable actions of others.

Empty seats in the stands in the Legia Warsaw away section at Villa Park. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

"Due to the extreme violence, there was no other choice but to prevent away fans entering the stadium. The safety of everyone is our priority, and clearly we had no other option.

"There can never be a place for such appalling behaviour, and this is something ourselves and the wider community should never have to experience."

West Midlands Police said it kept a presence in and around Villa Park, and this remains in the surrounding city centre to maintain safety.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it treated for 14 people before, during and after the match.

A spokesperson said: "Ten patients were treated and discharged by ambulance staff for minor injuries such as cuts and bruising outside the ground. In addition, four police officers were also assessed and treated with one conveyed to hospital as a precaution."