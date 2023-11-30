Family 'made more than £230,000 selling fake phone accessories and nail polish'

Majid Iqbal, Hina Naz, Fatima Aamir and Muhammad Iqbal, of Oxley, are standing trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused of offering counterfeit Apple and Samsung phone accessories and cosmetics for sale online via enterprises linked to them.

The jury heard that sample transactions and bank account checks allegedly linked them to the operation that saw goods ordered from customers from as far away as Australia.

Mr Stephen Jackson, prosecuting of behalf of Wolverhampton Crown Court, said: "Each of them was involved in an agreement to sell and to offer for sale, counterfeit goods. The goods in question were either copies of trademarked goods or were in breach of copyright. They are also on trial for possession of counterfeit goods and for money laundering.