Swerving motorist who drove on 'rims of two wheels' gets lengthy ban from the road

Andrezej Falarz, aged 51, of Neale House, in Glover Street, West Bromwich was stopped by police in Telford on September 22 after being seen driving erratically and swerving across the road late at night.

Miss Sara Beddow, prosecuting at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, said Falarz tested positive on a roadside breath test, recording 97 when the breath test limit is 35. But he refused to provide a specimen at a police station and did not give a medical reason for not doing so.