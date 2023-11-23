Pair found guilty of stabbing Jack Lowe to death on Darlaston field

In unanimous verdicts at Wolverhampton Crown Court the pair were found guilty of murder and of having a blade on Thursday afternoon.

Eighteen-year-old Jack, also known as Jack Norton, suffered a three-inch deep knife wound to the chest and died at the scene after he was attacked in a field in Cook Street off Franchise Street in Darlaston, on December 7 last year in front of two friends.

Jack, who lived in Alumwell, in Walsall, was attacked by Brandon Price, aged 19, of Mellish Road also in Walsall, after being "egged on" by the 16-year-old who claimed that the victim owed someone he knew £20 for drugs.

The jury also heard the youth, who cannot be named due to his age, was annoyed that Jack did not recognise him and told him that he wanted to "run him over" or to "set him on fire" minutes before handing older Price the blade used to inflict a deep penetrating would through the ribcage to the heart.

Judge Michael Chambers KC thanked the jury saying: "People like you perform a very important service particularly im cases such as this where young people who carry knives are involved.

"It is tragic for the families of the victims and for the young defendants.

"This cases are a scourge and unfortunately a feature of the society in which we live today."

As the verdict was announced Price, wearing a grey-coloured t-shirt and bottoms smiled.

Judge Chambers remanded both defendants in custody until January when they will be sentenced.