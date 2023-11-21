Man charged after two police officers hurt in Birmingham assault

The West Midlands Police officers were hurt at an address in the Springfield area of the city on November 19.

One officer reportedly received a slash wound to his face, whilst another officer was punched.

The pair were taken to hospital as a result of the injuries and have since been discharged.

Tariq Zeb, 52, of Yardley Wood Road, Springfield, has since been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to custody ahead of a further appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on December 19.