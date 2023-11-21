Driver arrested after car found to be cloned and have no insurance

The Mitsubishi was stopped by West Midlands Police on Monday evening in Wednesbury and, after being checked, it was discovered that the car wasn't stolen, but had been cloned due to the driver having no insurance.

The driver was subsequently arrested and the car seized.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We stopped this cloned Mitsubishi in Wednesbury before checks found it wasn’t stolen, but was instead cloned because the driver didn’t have insurance.

"It was seized and the driver will be prosecuted."