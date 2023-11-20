Two police officers taken to hospital after attending home - one man arrested

One man has been arrested after the incident in Yardley Wood Road, in the Springfield area of Birmingham, at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said the officers were taken to hospital but have since been discharged after receiving treatment.

In a statement on the Birmingham Police X account, the force said: "We are offering them support after this upsetting and unacceptable incident.

"Our officers do not deserve to be assaulted as they work to keep our communities safe.

"A man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of wounding remains in custody as enquiries continue."