Thief stole same item from five railway stations over four-day period

Dale Kelly targeted Wylde Green, Chester and The Hawthorns stations on January 31, 2021, as well as Tamebridge Parkway and Smethwick Galton Bridge between January 31 and February 3 that year.

In total the value of the eight ramps, used to help people in wheelchairs on and off trains, taken came to £4,445.

The 42-year-old appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he changed his plea to guilty.

Kelly, of Old Walsall Road, Great Barr, was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and given an eight-week community order. This includes a 7pm to 7am curfew and take part in up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.