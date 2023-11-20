Express & Star
Close

Thief stole same item from five railway stations over four-day period

A man who repeatedly stole disability access ramps from railway stations has been given a curfew.

By David Stubbings
Published
Dale Kelly has stolen from several railway stations

Dale Kelly targeted Wylde Green, Chester and The Hawthorns stations on January 31, 2021, as well as Tamebridge Parkway and Smethwick Galton Bridge between January 31 and February 3 that year.

In total the value of the eight ramps, used to help people in wheelchairs on and off trains, taken came to £4,445.

The 42-year-old appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he changed his plea to guilty.

Kelly, of Old Walsall Road, Great Barr, was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and given an eight-week community order. This includes a 7pm to 7am curfew and take part in up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular