Prolific thief jailed after stealing just months on from last court appearance

Angel Westwood was jailed at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after she admitting taking the food worth £32.50 from a Co-op store in Walsall on September 23.

At the time the 26-year-old was serving a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year which was imposed by the same court on July 17.

Returning before magistrates last week, Westwood, of Coalway Road, Walsall, was re-sentenced for her previous crimes which included:

Common assault in Walsall on April 8

Stealing meat worth £100 from a One Stop convenience store in Bloxwich on April 8

Stealing bacon, cheese and butter from One Stop in Bloxwich on April 10

Stealing baby powder and nappy rash cream worth £60 from Harden Pharmacy, Walsall, on April 20

Stealing meat and washing products from One Stop in Willenhall on April 30

Failing to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on May 1

Stealing toiletries from Wilko in Walsall on July 12

Magistrates activated the 12-week prison sentence and sentenced Westwood to another three weeks behind bars for her latest offence.

The court noted that the offences were "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified", and she had "not complied with suspended sentence and committed further offence".