Express & Star
Close

Prolific thief jailed after stealing just months on from last court appearance

A thief who stole meat and chocolate whilst serving a suspended prison sentence for theft has been locked up.

By David Stubbings
Published
Angel Westwood has been jailed

Angel Westwood was jailed at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after she admitting taking the food worth £32.50 from a Co-op store in Walsall on September 23.

At the time the 26-year-old was serving a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year which was imposed by the same court on July 17.

Returning before magistrates last week, Westwood, of Coalway Road, Walsall, was re-sentenced for her previous crimes which included:

  • Common assault in Walsall on April 8

  • Stealing meat worth £100 from a One Stop convenience store in Bloxwich on April 8

  • Stealing bacon, cheese and butter from One Stop in Bloxwich on April 10

  • Stealing baby powder and nappy rash cream worth £60 from Harden Pharmacy, Walsall, on April 20

  • Stealing meat and washing products from One Stop in Willenhall on April 30

  • Failing to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on May 1

  • Stealing toiletries from Wilko in Walsall on July 12

Magistrates activated the 12-week prison sentence and sentenced Westwood to another three weeks behind bars for her latest offence.

The court noted that the offences were "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified", and she had "not complied with suspended sentence and committed further offence".

Similar stories
Most popular