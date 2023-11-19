Lengthy driving ban for man who was triple alcohol limit on M6

Harry Higginson gave a breath test result of 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the prescribed limit of 35mcg, after he was stopped on the M6 on October 29.

The 24-year-old was travelling along the northbound carriageway at the wheel of a red Ford Fiesta.

Appearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Higginson, of Nursery Close, Kidderminster, admitted drink-driving.

He was banned from driving for 26 months, which will be reduced by 26 weeks if he completed a awareness court by May 16 2025.

He was also fined £600 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £240 surcharge.

