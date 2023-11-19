Cannabis farmers grew 179 plants and siphoned off electricity worth £114,000

Toby Rising and Luke Facer both admitted several charges when they appeared at Worcester Justice Centre on Thursday.

The court heard how they produced 179 cannabis plants between May 1 2020 and July 27 last year.

Over that two-year period they also illegally took electricity from the mains supply to the tune of £114,563.51, and committed criminal damage by destroying a Utilita electricity box and flooring worth £1,190.46.

The offences all took place in the Worcestershire town of Hartlebury.

Rising, 33, of Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton, and Facer, Cobden Street, Kidderminster, are set to be sentenced next month.

Facer also admitted a fourth charge of being in possession of cannabis.