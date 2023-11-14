Tributes to 'always kind' 21-year-old killed in car crash - police make arrests

Zayn Ahmed died on Stourbridge Road, Lye, after a black BMW 325 M Sport he was driving crashed into street furniture just before 7pm last Friday.

Police believe two other cars were involved and could have contributed to the crash, and have arrested two men on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Tuesday, Mr Ahmed's family issued a tribute, describing him as a "loving son and brother" who was "loved dearly by his friends and family".

“He was always kind and was a generous, reliable young man who we were proud to call a son and brother," they said.

"A pure soul with the biggest heart. A gorgeous smile that could light the whole world up. He was a selfless individual who never failed to put the needs of others before his own.

“This is a huge loss to all that knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed.

“May Allah elevate him to the highest ranks of Jannah. We kindly ask of you to read Al Fatiha for him.

“If you can please respect the family at this sad time and allow us to grieve in private.”

Flowers at the scene of the crash on Stourbridge Road where Mr Ahmed was killed

Dozens of bouquets and balloons have been tied to a lamppost near the scene, outside a Skoda dealership.

One balloon visible at the scene on Sunday said: "Rest in peace my brother. We love you."

In an update issued on Tuesday evening, West Midlands Police said the two men arrested, aged 24 and 21, had been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Tributes have been left over the weekend since the crash on Friday night

Specialist investigators continue to liaise with Mr Ahmed's family, keeping them updated with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."

Anyone with information can contact the force's serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk, contacting Live Chat on its website or by ringing 101 quoting log 3933 of 10/11.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.