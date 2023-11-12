Stourbridge sex offender jailed after breaching prevention order

Steven Carter was jailed when he appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he admitted breaching the sexual harm prevention order made at Wolverhampton Crown Court in May 2021.

The court was told that on September 20, Carter breached conditions about acquiring a computer or other device with internet access that required notifying the police violent and sex offender register team, and possessing a device capable of storing digital images unless he provided access on request for inspection by police.

After admitting the offence, the 37-year-old, of Union Street, Stourbridge, was jailed for 28 days as the offence was "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified" and he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders".