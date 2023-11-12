'Professional criminal' caught growing cannabis avoids immediate jailing
A man who was caught growing cannabis has avoided an immediate prison sentence but must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.
Kyle Ritchy admitted cultivating cannabis when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The 26-year-old, of Bartleet Road, Smethwick, was caught growing 19 genus plants on October 8.
The court imposed a 22-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
Issuing its sentence, the court noted: "The offence(s) are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified. The reasons for this: because the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal."
Ritchy must also carry out 140 hours of unpaid work in the next year, pay £185 costs an a £154 surcharge.
A forfeiture and destruction order was issued for the plants and equipment found by police.