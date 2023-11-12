'Professional criminal' caught growing cannabis avoids immediate jailing

Kyle Ritchy admitted cultivating cannabis when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, of Bartleet Road, Smethwick, was caught growing 19 genus plants on October 8.

The court imposed a 22-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Issuing its sentence, the court noted: "The offence(s) are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified. The reasons for this: because the number and nature of the offences shows that the defendant is operating as a professional criminal."

Ritchy must also carry out 140 hours of unpaid work in the next year, pay £185 costs an a £154 surcharge.

A forfeiture and destruction order was issued for the plants and equipment found by police.