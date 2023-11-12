Express & Star
Black Country man told to pay up more than £1,000 for uninsured driving in Greater London

A Black Country man has been ordered by a court to pay more than £1,000 after being caught driving in London without insurance.

By Rob Smith
Visar Neziri, 24, was caught driving a Ford Fiesta without valid third party insurance in the London Borough of Harrow on the morning of April 7 this year.

He was convicted by single justice procedure at Bromley Magistrates Court on Friday, November 3.

For a single offence of driving without insurance, Neziri was handed a fine of £660.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £264 (contributing to a central fund to support victims of crime) and prosecution costs of £110.

Magistrates ordered that all of the payments, totalling £1,034, must be made by December 1, 2023.

Neziri, of Arden Road in Smethwick, also had his driving record endorsed and six points added to his licence.

