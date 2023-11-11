The 21-year-old driver of a black BMW died at the scene after hitting street furniture in Stourbridge Road, Lye, just before 7pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police says two other cars, one white and one "dark-coloured", are believed to have been involved and "could have contributed" to the crash.

Neither car stopped afterwards and police want the drivers to come forward - or anyone with information to get in touch.

A statement from police says: "We’re looking for a white car, possibly a hatchback, and a small dark-coloured car.

"We’re exploring CCTV from the scene outside a car dealership and the surrounding area. We’re also speaking to witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone else who can assist us in discovering how this young man has tragically lost his life.

"Our specialist investigators are in touch with the man’s family, so that we can keep them fully updated with our investigation. Our thoughts remain with them, after receiving such devastating news.

"You can contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk or by contacting us on Live Chat or 101 quoting log 3933 of November 11.

"Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell us what you know, not who you are."