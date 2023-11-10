Care worker who abused position to defraud client narrowly avoids jail

Nathaniel James worked for Cygnet, a firm that helps provide supported living in Staffordshire, when he abused his position to commit fraud to the tune of £663.24 in Wombourne between January 31 and March 28 this year.

After indicating a guilty plea in September, the 29-year-old was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on November 1.

James, of Vicarage Road, Wolverhampton, was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay the £663.24 back in compensation, as well as prosecution costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Afterwards, a spokesperson for Cygnet said: “It was our established policies and processes that highlighted concerns and we took immediate action and reported it to the relevant authorities, including the police. We are satisfied that, following his sentencing, the individual is being held to account for his actions.

“Cygnet takes the safety and security of the individuals in our care extremely seriously. A thorough internal investigation was carried out, following which, the individual was subsequently dismissed. The victim has since been reimbursed fully.

“It is important that patients feel safe at our services and be treated by discreet, respectful, kind and caring staff. We are assured that effective systems are in place to safeguard patients and appropriate action has been taken.”