Police looking for this man after attempted break-in
Police in Walsall have released a CCTV image of a man they're looking to speak to in connection with an attempted break-in in Bloxwich.
The incident happened at a property on Drake Road in the early hours of October 5.
A man tried to force entry through the main communal door. He failed to get in but did cause damage.
Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man to contact them via Live Chat on the police website or by calling them on 101 quoting crime number 20/878546/23.