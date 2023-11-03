Three teens arrested after man slashed with machete in armed carjacking

Police rushed to the scene after they were alerted to a man being injured when confronted by a masked group near Bearwood High Street at around 10.15pm on November 2.

The victim was dragged from a Seat Ibiza, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, as the group fled in the vehicle and waited for Audi A3.

Officers quickly established the Audi had also been stolen two days earlier.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Following a pursuit, the Audi came to a stop in Sedgley Road, Wren's Nest, and the occupants fled the car, we found cannabis and a machete.

"We promptly located and detained three teenage boys - one aged 14 and two others aged 17 - within the area and they've been taken into custody for questioning."

A 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, wounding and having drugs; while one of the 17-year-olds was detained for theft of a motor vehicle and drugs.

The other 17-year-old was arrested for robbery, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The Seat was also found abandoned shortly afterwards, with police working to establish who else was involved.

Police also announced that they are carrying out CCTV enquiries, which include reviewing footage of new cameras fitted by Sandwell Council.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/850522/23.