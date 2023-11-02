Gun seized and man arrested after raid in Wolverhampton

Police recovered the firearm with ammunition after a raid in Dunstall, where they arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He remains in custody.

It comes following raid on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Firearms have no place on our streets and we will pursue a criminal conviction for anyone in possession of these lethal weapons.

"Operation Target sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

"Officers use local intelligence, seize goods, carry out warrants and target offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime."